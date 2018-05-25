Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 25: From Madhuri Dixit’s sari to Kangana Ranaut’s breezy dress, celebs stun in white

Keeping up with fashion trends is tough, specially, since the fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast. But thanks to great stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, we can keep a track of all the hottest trends and refreshing twist to evergreen fashion.
Most people need regular inspiration on how to ‘dress to kill’ every day and let’s face it, the well of ideas dries up pretty quick with changing fashion trends and a plethora of confusing choices.
To help you out with all such sartorial troubles, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.
These days, celebrities are showing us various ways to beat the heat yet keep style quotient high. From pretty kalidaars to simple saris, ethnic wear too is dominating the scene. Here’s a look:
Kangana Ranaut opted for a breezy maxi dress as she arrived for Manikarnika's post-production. Wearing a tulle dress from I love Péro, that has petite embroidery near the hem was perfect for a date on a sunny afternoon. With big glares, stylish handbag and sleek sandals from Dior, the actor was spotted sans make-up and accessories.
Kajol attended the unveiling of her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore with daughter, Nysaa Devgan. Attending the glamorous event, she opted for a black Eden Noir tailored sari from Shivan and Narresh. The floral and bird printed sari with a long pallu was paired with a sleeveless blouse and a Linear Patent Belt accentuated her figure. With her signature smokey eyes and nude lips, her hair was kept open in beachy waves.
Styled by Ami Patel, Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is busy promoting her first Marathi film -- Bucket List, was spotted wearing a white and gold sari. Paring the elegant six yards with a matching golden sleeveless blouse, her look was perfect for a sultry day. Complementing her regal and elegant look, contrasting multicolour statement earrings were chosen from Amrapali Jewels. Rounding off her look was simple fishtail braids, red lips and quintessential bindi.