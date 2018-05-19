Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 19: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra take their fashion game up a notch

Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
While Priyanka Chopra looked ultra-chic and smart in a checkered pantsuit, Sonam Kapoor wowed us in an ethnic number from the House of Kotwara. Here's a compilation of who's wearing what today.

bollywood fashion watch, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 19: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra give #fashiongoals. (Source: Instagram)

Weekends are the time for most people when they can give themselves a generous dose of fashion. You might be planning to hit the mall to update your wardrobe or a special date may be on the cards, and knowing which sartorial hacks work and which don’t can help you go a long way. And who better than our Bollywood celebs – with their bevy of stylists and designers – to take inspirations from?

We have taken out the top trends of the day, and here’s a compilation of who is wearing what and how you can also curate similar looks with a lot less work. While Priyanka Chopra looked ultra-chic and smart in a checkered pantsuit, Sonam Kapoor wowed us in an ethnic number from the House of Kotwara. Check out the pictures here.

