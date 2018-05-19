Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 19: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra take their fashion game up a notch

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 19: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra give #fashiongoals. (Source: Instagram) Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 19: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra give #fashiongoals. (Source: Instagram)

Weekends are the time for most people when they can give themselves a generous dose of fashion. You might be planning to hit the mall to update your wardrobe or a special date may be on the cards, and knowing which sartorial hacks work and which don’t can help you go a long way. And who better than our Bollywood celebs – with their bevy of stylists and designers – to take inspirations from?

We have taken out the top trends of the day, and here’s a compilation of who is wearing what and how you can also curate similar looks with a lot less work. While Priyanka Chopra looked ultra-chic and smart in a checkered pantsuit, Sonam Kapoor wowed us in an ethnic number from the House of Kotwara. Check out the pictures here.