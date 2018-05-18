Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 18: Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari show different ways to wear a summer blazer

bollywood fashion watch, Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Athiya Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 18: Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari team their summer blazer with skirts! (Source: Instagram)

When it comes to putting the best foot forward, Bollywood celebrities and their bevy of fashion stylists are mostly on track. To help you keep yourself updated with the latest in fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you a roundup of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.

While Sonam Kapoor shows us two different ways to sport powersuits — by teaming it with flowy skirts and oversized trousers, Aditi Rao Hydari keeps it sharp and stylish in a blazer-mini skirt combo. Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty adds a floral twist to her pantsuit. Check out their looks here.

  1. 5:46PM
    18 May, 18
    Aditi Rao Hydari keeps it elegant in a baby pink ensemble

    Aditi Rao Hydari looked lovely in a mini skirt and blazer combo from Zara teamed a quirky-printed tee from Mango. Stylist Sanam Ratansi teamed her outfit with a pair of matching strappy heels.

     

  2. 5:43PM
    18 May, 18
    Sonam Kapoor in DVF for Veerey Di Wedding promotions

    Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a high-waisted flowy metallic skirt teamed with a matching blazer and a black bustier. She gave a sporty touch to her outfit by combining it with a pair of Nike sneakers.

     

