Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 18: Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari show different ways to wear a summer blazer

When it comes to putting the best foot forward, Bollywood celebrities and their bevy of fashion stylists are mostly on track. To help you keep yourself updated with the latest in fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you a roundup of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.
While Sonam Kapoor shows us two different ways to sport powersuits — by teaming it with flowy skirts and oversized trousers, Aditi Rao Hydari keeps it sharp and stylish in a blazer-mini skirt combo. Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty adds a floral twist to her pantsuit. Check out their looks here.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Aditi Rao Hydari looked lovely in a mini skirt and blazer combo from Zara teamed a quirky-printed tee from Mango. Stylist Sanam Ratansi teamed her outfit with a pair of matching strappy heels.
Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a high-waisted flowy metallic skirt teamed with a matching blazer and a black bustier. She gave a sporty touch to her outfit by combining it with a pair of Nike sneakers.