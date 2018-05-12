Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 12: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut go the unconventional way at Cannes 2018

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 12: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut keep it experimental at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images; Instagram) Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 12: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut keep it experimental at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images; Instagram)

When it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward, Bollywood celebrities and their bevy of ace stylists and designers are mostly on track with trend-spotting. And this time too, with Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut slaying the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, the two were seen adding a whole lot of drama to their gowns. While Padukone picked an excessively ruffled gown from Ashi Studio, Ranaut ditched the regular gowns and went for a shimmery catsuit from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu.

To stay updated on all the latest looks, scroll down and see all the buzz around new fashion statements during the day. Here’s a compilation of who wore what and how.