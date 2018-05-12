Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Karnataka elections
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 12: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut go the unconventional way at Cannes 2018

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 12: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut go the unconventional way at Cannes 2018

From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi, the Bollywood ladies have left us gaping with their latest style statements at Cannes 2018. To help you stay updated, here’s a compilation of who is wearing what and how.

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Cannes 2018 Deepika Padukone Cannes 2018, Kangana Ranaut Cannes 2018, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 12: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut keep it experimental at Cannes 2018. (Source: AP Images; Instagram)

When it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward, Bollywood celebrities and their bevy of ace stylists and designers are mostly on track with trend-spotting. And this time too, with Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut slaying the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, the two were seen adding a whole lot of drama to their gowns. While Padukone picked an excessively ruffled gown from Ashi Studio, Ranaut ditched the regular gowns and went for a shimmery catsuit from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu.

To stay updated on all the latest looks, scroll down and see all the buzz around new fashion statements during the day. Here’s a compilation of who wore what and how.

    No Comments in this live blog.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts