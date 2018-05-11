Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 11: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut turn up the heat at Cannes 2018

Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 11: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut keep it super stylish at Cannes 2018. Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 11: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut keep it super stylish at Cannes 2018.

Keeping up with the latest fashion trends is tough, but thanks to celebrity stylists and B-town fashionistas, we can keep a track of what’s hot and what’s not. To help you stay updated, we make it a point to scroll through the online space to bring you a roundup of the looks by Bollywood celebs, the ones to watch out for.

Yesterday, we saw both Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut stun fashion critics as they walked the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2018 in sheer Zuhair Murad gowns. Coming back to the present, we have the actors continuing their fashionable streak at the French Riviera. This time, while Padukone was seen nailing the denim-on-denim trend, Ranaut looked ultra-chic in a red faux leather dress.