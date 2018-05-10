Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 10: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut pack a punch in statement wear

From Sonam Kapoor’s grand wedding celebrations to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone casting spells at the Met Gala with their gorgeous designer ensembles, the past few days have seemed like a fashion tour. Now with the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2018, which began on May 8, we are hoping to see more of haute couture looks from the celebs.
Much like every year, this year too, we kept a close watch on who wore what and while Deepika Padukone was seen arriving at Cannes in a checkered outfit, Kangana Ranaut, who’s attending the event for the very first time owing to her association with liquor brand Grey Goose, looked stunning in a black shimmery sari by Sabyasachi.
Let’s take a look at the top trends of the day — who is wearing what and how you can add it to your wardrobe.
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a dRzya by Ridhi patiala teamed with an embellished sheer dupatta b Abhinav Mishra. Gold strappy heels and jhumkas with a little bindi completed her look.
Deepika Padukone made a strong style statement when she landed at the Cannes airport. Wearing a blue and checkered shirt dress by Maison Margiela teamed with a pair of faux leather jeggings, she cinched the outfit at the waist with a black knotted belt, which gave it a sharp look.
Neha Dhupia, who got married to longtime friend Angad Bedi, kept it simple yet elegant in a pastel pink Anita Dongre lehenga with delicate floral embroidery on it. She accessorised her outfit with a heavy gold and emerald choker, matching jhumkas and a diamond-shaped maang tika, all from Anita Dongre’s jewellery line.
Dressed in a beautiful Varun Bahl couture on her first day at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Huma Qureshi looked like a vision in white. We like that she and her stylist Mohit Rai picked this beautiful intricately embroidered dress with a cape to go along with it.
Kangana Ranaut opted for a shimmery black Sabyasachi six yards for the prestigious event. She paired it with a basic sleeveless black blouse. Make-up artist and hair stylist Brendon Degee added an element of drama to Kangana’s look with the winged eye make-up, matte lips and a retro faux bob hair-style.
For an interview, Deepika Padukone was dressed in a multi-coloured pleated dress from Tome featuring flared sleeves and a plunging neckline. Furthermore, stylist Shaleena Nathani interestingly paired the midi-length dress with a stripe high-waisted skirt, also from the same brand. A pair of red heels by Louboutin and gold earrings from Viange added an elegant touch to her look.
Deepika Padukone was dressed in a high-neck, fully-printed semi-sheer maxi-dress from Philosophy. The flowy dress was cleverly cinched at the waist with a studded black belt. It was further accessorised with a pair of pink heart-shaped earrings. Winged eyes and a high ponytail completed her look.