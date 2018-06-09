Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 9: Jacqueline Fernandez and Mahira Khan keep it stylish in white

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 9: Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Mahira Khan’s style file today. (Source: Instagram) Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 9: Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Mahira Khan’s style file today. (Source: Instagram)

Contemporary, fusion or the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities sure know how to nail them all. And on today’s list, we have Jacqueline Fernandez, who was seen wearing a monochrome outfit for Race 3 promotions. On the other hand, Mahira Khan made for a stunning appearance in an ivory anarkali teamed with palazzo pants.

‘Desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra too made a glamorous style statement while sashaying down the JFK airport along with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. She opted for a pink-shaded matching separates paired with a white blazer casually carried on he shoulders. Now that’s some super stylish summer fashion, we say!

To know more about the exciting tidbits from the world of Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspiration from them.