Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 05, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 5: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in an LBD, Esha Gupta fails to hit the mark

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 5: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in an LBD, Esha Gupta fails to hit the mark

Now that the summer heat has swept in, cool and comfy clothing is the need of the hour and Jacqueline Fernandez is right on track with her black LBD and chic street style statement. Read on to know more about what's going on in Bollywood fashion.

Esha Gupta, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Race 3 promotions, taapsee Pannu, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 5: Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Esha Gupta’s style file.

Be it the latest contemporary styles or the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities with their bevy of stylists know how to nail both. Now that the summer heat has swept in, cool and comfy clothing is the need of the hour and actors like Jacqueline Fernandez is right on track.

Fernandez looked stunning in an asymmetric black dress featuring an off-shoulder. She also gave street style lessons in a pair of bell bottoms teamed with a striped shirt and we absolutely loved her make-up as well. On the other hand, Esha Gupta failed to hit the mark in a ruffled gown.

To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.

  1. 7:29PM
    05 Jun, 18
    Jacqueline Fernandez in Avaro Figlio

    Jacqueline Fernandez looked lovely in an asymmetric black dress from Avaro Figlio. The off-shoulder number seemed like a great choice for a dinner date. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and a spiral ring from Lion Jewellers and a pair of black heels from Saint Laurent.

     

    A post shared by Style Cell (@style.cell) on

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd