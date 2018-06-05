Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 5: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in an LBD, Esha Gupta fails to hit the mark

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 5: Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Esha Gupta’s style file. Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 5: Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Esha Gupta’s style file.

Be it the latest contemporary styles or the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities with their bevy of stylists know how to nail both. Now that the summer heat has swept in, cool and comfy clothing is the need of the hour and actors like Jacqueline Fernandez is right on track.

Fernandez looked stunning in an asymmetric black dress featuring an off-shoulder. She also gave street style lessons in a pair of bell bottoms teamed with a striped shirt and we absolutely loved her make-up as well. On the other hand, Esha Gupta failed to hit the mark in a ruffled gown.

To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.