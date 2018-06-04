Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 4: Jacqueline, Madhuri impress, Sonali not quite

Follow Us:
Monday, June 04, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Celebrities, as always, are out donning gorgeous clothes and evoking envy and awe. While Jacqueline Fernandez looked trendy as ever, Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous and might we add, ethereal in white. Sonali Bendre, however, disappointed quite a bit. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | Updated: June 4, 2018 2:25:53 pm
Do you religiously follow fashion and are always updated about what is going on where, and who is wearing what. Well, of you are a fashionista in your right and are interested about how things unfold in the fashion world then we have all the information you need. Celebrities, as always, are out donning gorgeous clothes and evoking envy and awe. While Jacqueline Fernandez looked trendy as ever, Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous and might we add, ethereal in white. Sonali Bendre, however, disappointed quite a bit.

14:25 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Madhuri Dixit looks graceful in white

No matter she wears,  Madhuri Dixit almost always manages to look graceful. It was no different this time when she was spotted wearing a white ensemble from Faraz Manan. 

14:16 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Jacqueline Fernandez setting fashion trends and how

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Race 3 was spotted wearing a red sleeveless David Komadress. The deconstructed denim jacket with red leather straps deserves a special mention.

