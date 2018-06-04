Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 4: Jacqueline, Madhuri impress, Sonali not quite

Find out who stunned and who did not. Find out who stunned and who did not.

Do you religiously follow fashion and are always updated about what is going on where, and who is wearing what. Well, of you are a fashionista in your right and are interested about how things unfold in the fashion world then we have all the information you need. Celebrities, as always, are out donning gorgeous clothes and evoking envy and awe. While Jacqueline Fernandez looked trendy as ever, Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous and might we add, ethereal in white. Sonali Bendre, however, disappointed quite a bit.

To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.