Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 3: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra look dazzling in their gorgeous ensembles

Are you attuned to fashion and like to know what is going on where? Well, if you are a fashionista and are intrigued by how things unfold in the sartorial world, then we have all the inspiration you need. The tinsel town celebs have been out in all their glory, donning clothes that are sure to turn heads.
On today’s list while Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor sizzled at Natasha Poonawalla’s house party while our very own Priyanka Chopra looked ehteral in a Chanel jumpsuit.
To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.
Sticking to her blacks, she wore a sequined dress by Lanvin which had contrasting emerald green sleeves. The knee length dress was styled with ankle straps, a black clutch and minimal make up.
//www.instagram.com/embed.js
While rumours abour she dating Nick Jonas might be all over the news, Priyanka Chopra does not seem to care. The Quantico actor was recently spotted looking lovely in a Chanel jumpsuit.
//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Sonam Kapoor looked etheral in a blue chiffon Sophie Et Voila skirt gown at attended Natasha Poonawalla’s house party. The ensemble was styled with a statement choker. With hair neatly tied in a bun, she her eye make up and red lips do all the talking.