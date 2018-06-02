Follow Us:
Saturday, June 02, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra ooze glamour in chic ensembles

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra ooze glamour in chic ensembles

While Kareena Kapoor Khan gave style lessons on how to keep it cool and glamorous this summer season in a floral skirt and top combo, Priyanka Chopra exuded elegance with some high-street New York fashion.

Bollywood Fashion Watch, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, celeb fashion, bolywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra gives #stylegoals. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; Instagram)

Wondering what’s the new sizzler on the fashion block today? If you’re a fashionista or are tickled by what’s the next excitement in the sartorial world, then off the runway, the tinsel town celebs and their bevy of stylists and hairstylists have inspirations and lessons for you on how to turn heads.

On today’s list, while Kareena Kapoor Khan gave style lessons on how to keep it cool and glamorous this summer season in an Abraham and Thakore white floral skirt and top combo, Priyanka Chopra exuded elegance in a black printed skirt teamed with a matching, silk, long sleeves top.

To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

    No Comments in this live blog.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd