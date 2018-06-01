Follow Us:
Friday, June 01, 2018
Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 1: Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu nail summer fashion with comfy and ultra-chic ensembles

With the summer heat sweeping in, cool and comfy clothing is the need of the hour and actors like Priyanka Chopra and Taapsee Pannu are just on the right track. From Chopra's dual-toned jeans to Pannu's oversized top, here's what going on in Bollywood fashion,

Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, bollywood fashion watch, latest bollywood trends, jahnvi kapoor, khushi kapoor, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 1: Priyanka Chopra (L) and Taapsee Pannu take their style game up a notch. (Source: Instagram)

From latest contemporary styles to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace both. Now that the summer heat has swept in, cool and comfy clothing is the need of the hour and actors like Priyanka Chopra and Taapsee Pannu are just on the right track.

While Chopra looked uber-chic in a pair of high-waisted dual-toned denims teamed with a crop top, Pannu looked stunning in an oversized top teamed with an asymmetric skirt. Not only their outfits, both the actor’s hairdos too were noteworthy.

To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.

  1. 7:10PM
    01 Jun, 18
    Priyanka Chorpa's jeans are one of the trendiest things you will see today

    Priyanka Chopra was seen in a dual-toned, high-waisted  jeans teamed with a white crop shirt and pointed-toed heels. Don't forget to notice her box-shaped mini sling bag from Tyler Ellis, which added an interesting element to her look.

