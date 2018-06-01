Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 1: Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu nail summer fashion with comfy and ultra-chic ensembles

From latest contemporary styles to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace both. Now that the summer heat has swept in, cool and comfy clothing is the need of the hour and actors like Priyanka Chopra and Taapsee Pannu are just on the right track.
While Chopra looked uber-chic in a pair of high-waisted dual-toned denims teamed with a crop top, Pannu looked stunning in an oversized top teamed with an asymmetric skirt. Not only their outfits, both the actor’s hairdos too were noteworthy.
To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.
Priyanka Chopra was seen in a dual-toned, high-waisted jeans teamed with a white crop shirt and pointed-toed heels. Don't forget to notice her box-shaped mini sling bag from Tyler Ellis, which added an interesting element to her look.