Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 23: Our favourite look of the day is Diana Penty

Here we take out top trends of the day, who is wearing what and how. (Source: Instagram, Varinder Chawla) Here we take out top trends of the day, who is wearing what and how. (Source: Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

While some might crave a daily fashion fix, most people need regular inspiration on how to dress to kill each and every day. Let’s face it, the well of ideas dries up pretty quick and with changing trends and a plethora of confusing choices. Are yellows in out? Do we wear flared pants to the airport, can they be worn for a casual outing as well? There are – at times – just to many questions on what’s hot and what’s not. However, our Bollywood celebrities with their bevy of ace stylists and designers are mostly on track with trend spotting (or in many cases, trend setting) and are ideal to take to lessons from on tried and tested sartorial hacks.

Here we take out top trends of the day, who is wearing what and how. Why not look at Deepika Padukone’s Burberry sweatshirt and quirky jacket or would a floral Payal Pratap summery dress that both Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha wore be more up your alley?

To help you keep updated with what is the new favourite trend of fashionistas, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the best looks caught our eye today, and that you can recreate and take style tips from.