Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 23: Our favourite look of the day is Diana Penty

While some might crave a daily fashion fix, most people need regular inspiration on how to dress to kill each and every day. Let’s face it, the well of ideas dries up pretty quick and with changing trends and a plethora of confusing choices. Are yellows in out? Do we wear flared pants to the airport, can they be worn for a casual outing as well? There are – at times – just to many questions on what’s hot and what’s not. However, our Bollywood celebrities with their bevy of ace stylists and designers are mostly on track with trend spotting (or in many cases, trend setting) and are ideal to take to lessons from on tried and tested sartorial hacks.
Here we take out top trends of the day, who is wearing what and how. Why not look at Deepika Padukone’s Burberry sweatshirt and quirky jacket or would a floral Payal Pratap summery dress that both Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha wore be more up your alley?
To help you keep updated with what is the new favourite trend of fashionistas, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the best looks caught our eye today, and that you can recreate and take style tips from.
Femina India's latest cover girl has gone all boho bold with gypsy-inspired looks for her latest shoot. Loose silhouettes, whimsical fringes, and vibrant colours and prints are the themes that dominate inside pictures from the shoot. Shot by Errikos Andreou, make-up and hair by the amazing Namrata Soni and styled by Akshita Singh, there's much to take inspiration from.
Sonakshi Sinha has been slaying it with her edgy looks of late, and fashion magazine's Femina's latest cover on female travelllers is no different. Showcasing the current trend of lingerie-inspired looks, she's wearing a black silk bustier from Bloni Atalier, a gorgeous bolero jacket with Kashmiri threadwork embroidery by Rohit Bal, a beige organza skirt by Anamika Khanna, gilted gold PVC boots from the Truffle Collection India and a silk scarf from Shivan and Narresh. Take a look here.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has a strong denim game on these days and the actor gave us wardrobe essentials in denim wear today, when she stepped out in a star-spangled denim jacket from Zara. She wore it with a pair of athleisure pants. Read more about the look here.
Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in a pigmented green Burberry sweatshirt that was teamed with a pair of flared denim pants. The Padmaavat actor, who was apparently headed towards New York City, was seen keeping it comfortable in a green cotton sweatshirt with a cute ‘fish and chip’ print on it. The eye-catching T-shirt was teamed with a pair of flared denim pants and layered with a nude jacket with flamboyant lettering prints. We think her actor’s outfit was definitely interesting, but we wish she had styled it better as the ill-fitting apparel did not do full justice to the actor’s look. Check out the actor's take on quirky travel fashion here.
Anushka Sharma latest movie Pari was quite well received, just shared photos of the Spring-Summer collection from her home fashion brand NUSH on her Instagram account. Most of the looks are fairly casual, and play with solid colours as well as prints such as minute checks. Dress to slay with comfort by her side seems to be her mantra. Take a look at some of the outfits here.
Who wore the floral printed summery dress better? Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty wore similar hydrangea-printed white maxi dresses from designer Payal Pratap. While Penty accentuated her frame with a brown belt, Sinha chose to keep it flowy. Who do you think wore it better?
Sonakshi Sinha had worn the same dress for a shoot last year
