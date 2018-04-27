Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 27: Priyanka Chopra shows us how to master breezy printed dresses

Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her hit TV show Quantico opting for breezy trendy options perfect for Spring in the US. (Source: mimicuttrell/ Instagram) Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her hit TV show Quantico opting for breezy trendy options perfect for Spring in the US. (Source: mimicuttrell/ Instagram)

Keeping up with fashion trend is tough, specially, since the fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast. But thanks to great stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, we can keep track of all the hottest trend and refreshing twist to evergreen fashion.

And to help you remain updated with the latest trendy fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.

From breezy, bright colour florals to brighten your day to soothing monotones for a formal occasion, Bollywood celebrities are showing us different ways to slay in style this summer, and here are our top picks for you to try out.

Of course, leading the list currently is international superstar Priyanka Chopra who is busy promoting her American TV show Quantico, whose Season 3 is going to be aired today.

And closer to home the Kapoor-ladies (Kareena, Sonam and Rhea) have been bringing up the temperature with their sizzling photoshoot. Continuing their ace style game, the Veera Di Wedding cast is nailing this time in black.