Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 27: Priyanka Chopra shows us how to master breezy printed dresses

Keeping up with fashion trend is tough, specially, since the fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast. But thanks to great stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, we can keep track of all the hottest trend and refreshing twist to evergreen fashion.
And to help you remain updated with the latest trendy fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.
From breezy, bright colour florals to brighten your day to soothing monotones for a formal occasion, Bollywood celebrities are showing us different ways to slay in style this summer, and here are our top picks for you to try out.
Of course, leading the list currently is international superstar Priyanka Chopra who is busy promoting her American TV show Quantico, whose Season 3 is going to be aired today.
And closer to home the Kapoor-ladies (Kareena, Sonam and Rhea) have been bringing up the temperature with their sizzling photoshoot. Continuing their ace style game, the Veera Di Wedding cast is nailing this time in black.
Giving us style goals for summer, Tamannaah Bhatia showed us how to keep it simple and classy in this season. Wearing a beautiful 'Garden Rose' printed kurta in brick red from Label: Anushree, she looked effortlessly beautiful. The simple kurta was paired with the same hue flared pants and beige mojris. The outfit was teamed up with a handwoven, off-white and grey long jacket with fringed details on the hemline, and it complemented the darker hues too well.
Attending the Live Show for the BUILD series, the Baywatch star stepped out in a Vivienne Westwood dress. The multicolour dress with a broad collar resembled similar to an artist's canvas. Cuttrell teamed it with Christian Louboutin heels and a white Versace handbag. With cool pastel orange lips, beachy wave hair, her look was rounded off with her trendy glares.
It might be summer here, but surely the diva is enjoying Spring in New York. Stepping out in a peepy, yellow floral attire from Prabal Gurung, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as she went to Good Morning America to promote Quantico, Season 3. The fusion dress with a turtleneck bodysuit with thumb hole detail paired with the floral silk chiffon hand-draped skirt is definitely a conversation starter.