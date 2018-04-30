Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 30: Aditi Rao Hydari’s all-denim look is summer essential

Bollywood fashion watch for April 30. Bollywood fashion watch for April 30.

With the ever-evolving fashion trends, it can be a challenge to keep up with them. Though your last month’s wardrobe may look outdated to you this month, there is no reason why with expert advice you can’t pull off a trendy curation. Thanks to the innovative stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, one can keep take lessons in styling the apparel that might be lying at the back of your closet too.

And to help you out with all such sartorial troubles, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.

Say, for instance, layering. Though the thought of layers of clothing on your body may literally make you break out in sweat, Aditi Rao Hydari’s summer-savvy style in her all-denim attire might appeal to the fashionista inside you.