Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 30: Aditi Rao Hydari’s all-denim look is summer essential

With the ever-evolving fashion trends, it can be a challenge to keep up with them. Though your last month’s wardrobe may look outdated to you this month, there is no reason why with expert advice you can’t pull off a trendy curation. Thanks to the innovative stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, one can keep take lessons in styling the apparel that might be lying at the back of your closet too.
And to help you out with all such sartorial troubles, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.
Say, for instance, layering. Though the thought of layers of clothing on your body may literally make you break out in sweat, Aditi Rao Hydari’s summer-savvy style in her all-denim attire might appeal to the fashionista inside you.
If you love wearing pantsuits, then Tamannaah Bhatia has another glamorous option for you to choose from. The actor recently stepped out in a silver and gold striped piece from Posh Pride, which was teamed with a bright choker from Swarovski. With bold red lips and silver pumps, the actor made sure she set hearts racing.
Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted at the airport in a Nishka Lulla outfit. The soft flowy white dress was teamed with a lace and satin belt that exuded feminine vibes and accentuated the actor's frame. Carrying a tan Louboutin handbag and ballerina shoes, the actor looked all ready for a lazy brunch.
To judge a dance show, Lara Dutta opted to channel some ethnic elegance in a blossom spattered Mahima Mahajan lehenga set. The actor accessorised t with statement earrings from Anmol Jewellers and rounded out her look with dewy make-up and hair coiffed into intricate curls. We think her outfit would go soothingly well for a day wedding.
For the photo shoot of the cover of a leading magazine, Aditi Rao Hydari was dressed in a Hermes denim suit that was teamed with a peppy yellow bikini top. While the denims exuded coolness, the bright colours added an element of playfulness that perked up the actor's attire.