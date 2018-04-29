Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 29: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor give us style lessons in ethnic fashion

Bollywood fashion watch for April 29. Bollywood fashion watch for April 29.

Weekends are the time for most people when they can give themselves a generous dose of fashion. You might be planning to hit the mall to update your wardrobe or a special date may be on the cards, and knowing which sartorial hacks work and which don’t can help you go a long way. And who better than our Bollywood celebs – with their bevy of stylists and designers – to take inspirations from?

We have taken out the top trends of the day, and here’s a compilation of who is wearing what and how you can also curate similar looks with a lot less work. While Priyanka Chopra kept her charm strong in an Anita Dongre number, Sonam Kapoor showed us how a bright pop of blue is the answer to acing ethnic fashion. Not to forget, Manushi Chhillar’s semi-sheer gown set the temperatures soaring and we like her bold venture in a bold piece.