Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 29: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor give us style lessons in ethnic fashion

Weekends are the time for most people when they can give themselves a generous dose of fashion. You might be planning to hit the mall to update your wardrobe or a special date may be on the cards, and knowing which sartorial hacks work and which don’t can help you go a long way. And who better than our Bollywood celebs – with their bevy of stylists and designers – to take inspirations from?
We have taken out the top trends of the day, and here’s a compilation of who is wearing what and how you can also curate similar looks with a lot less work. While Priyanka Chopra kept her charm strong in an Anita Dongre number, Sonam Kapoor showed us how a bright pop of blue is the answer to acing ethnic fashion. Not to forget, Manushi Chhillar’s semi-sheer gown set the temperatures soaring and we like her bold venture in a bold piece.
Sonam Kapoor gave us a playful and bubbly look in a Rajesh Pratap piece. In a pastel pink skirt teamed with a matching blazer with splotches of coral on the shoulder and waist, the actor gave off quirky vibes. Polishing the look with nude make-up and smokey eyes, we think she looked lovely.
Recently, we spotted Priyanka Chopra in a chic blue suit set from Anita Dongre. With easy white embroidered patterns, the piece was as charming as it was minimalist. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with Misho silver hoops.
Stepping out in a Manish Malhotra gown, Manushi Chhillar made a risque statement. Although the Miss World is no stranger to sultry style, the semi-sheer piece with intricate embroidery, was a tad bolder than her usual sartorial choices. Chhillar, who mostly opts for a sleek hairdo, went with soft curls this time that complemented her nude make-up and soft smokey eyes.
Draped in a bright blue lehenga set from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Sonam Kapoor proved that bold colours are 'in' in ethnic wear too. The lightly embellished piece had an old-school charm to it and stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised it with a pair of statement earrings from Gehna Jewels.