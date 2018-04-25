Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 25: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra take style quotient up a notch in these outfits

Bollywood fashion watch for April 25. Bollywood fashion watch for April 25.

The well of fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast, as we have all come to experience from time to time. What’s the fad this week, may not be ‘in’ the next and to keep up with the ever-evolving trends, we all need a fresh boost of inspiration from time to time. And who better than our Bollywood celebs to take lessons from?

To help you remain updated with the latest fashion trends, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for and the ones to stay away from, so you can further recreate your style.

Take for instance Priyanka Chopra’s floral dress that is ringing in summers or Deepika Padukone’s take on glamorous attire in an Anamika Khanna ensemble, you might get a lot of ideas to get those creative juices flowing.