Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 25: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra take style quotient up a notch in these outfits

The well of fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast, as we have all come to experience from time to time. What’s the fad this week, may not be ‘in’ the next and to keep up with the ever-evolving trends, we all need a fresh boost of inspiration from time to time. And who better than our Bollywood celebs to take lessons from?
To help you remain updated with the latest fashion trends, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for and the ones to stay away from, so you can further recreate your style.
Take for instance Priyanka Chopra’s floral dress that is ringing in summers or Deepika Padukone’s take on glamorous attire in an Anamika Khanna ensemble, you might get a lot of ideas to get those creative juices flowing.
Vidya Balan, who is known for her lovely sari drape that the actor carries off with poise and elan, recently stepped out in an orange-hued creation from Urvashi Kaur that was teamed with a cream coloured blouse. Accessorising with a pair of jhumkis from Motifs, the actor gave us some sari goals.
Lara Dutta stepped out in a Namrata Joshipura bodycon outfit that had embellished patterns on the side and a prominent cape attached to it. Though the concept s definitely keeping in line with the trends, the overall curation was bland.
Priyanka Chopra was spotted in a Brock Collection floral midi dress with a ruffle effect on the bodice and waist. She accessorised her look with a pair of ultra cool shades from Le Specs and rounded out her look with a pair of strappy heels.
Deepika Padukone was spotted in New York City dressed in an Anamika Khanna ensemble and we like the pristine white embellished piece that the actor wore. The outfit had a train attached to it, featuring floral applique work at the hem. Padukone accentuated her look with a wine-hued lip shade and a pair of emerald earrings.