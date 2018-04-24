Bollywood Fashion Watch for April 24: Anushka Sharma has a chic take on summer styling

Bollywood fashion Watch for April 24. (Source: Instagram) Bollywood fashion Watch for April 24. (Source: Instagram)

Whether your day started slow or already snowballed into a flurry of activities, dressing right while you pull up your sock is an absolute necessity. Because while you impress your boss and leave your colleagues green with envy as you prepare to achieve your targets, looking presentable is definitely an added bonus. So if you have the will, but have hit the wall this morning on deciding what to wear today, here are tried and tested sartorial hacks ready from Bollywood celebrities that you would probably want to experiment with today.

As we take out top trends of the day, we think Anushka Sharma’s Rosie Assoulin checked green dress is ideal for a sunny day out. And if you have to head straight to a function later in the day, Manushi Chhillar’s fusion black ensemble is just what you have been looking for.

