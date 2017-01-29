Bollywood fashion trends men should watch out for

Fashion tips from Raees and Kaabil to Jagga Jasoos. Fashion tips from Raees and Kaabil to Jagga Jasoos.

Short kurtas in dark colours and casual look flaunted by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are some of the fashion trends for men that are here to stay, says an expert.

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist, Mr Voonik fashion app for men, shares a list of trends:

* Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Raees saw the superstar donning a 1980s’ style with big collars. This will mark a comeback of vintage fashion for men. The short kurtas in colours like black, maroon or blue and big framed glasses are here to stay this year.

* Hrithik Roshan’s casual look from Kaabil – shirts, T-shirts and cotton blazers – is here to stay.

* Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as a teenage detective in Jagga Jasoos. He will also bring casual dressing to the forefront. The combination of bright hued shirts with contrasting coloured T-shirts and blazers paired with combat pants and khaki pants will reign the style charts for men this year.

* Athleisure are clothes designed for workouts and other athletic activities but also worn for other occasions such as casual or social gatherings. Celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have also sported the comfortable outfit while travelling. The relaxed and easy-going look is going to grow big and become a prime trend this year as well.