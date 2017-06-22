Guess which Bollywood celebrity is the latest to be bitten by the Wonder Woman bug

It seems like the Wonder Woman fever is here to say. (Source: File Photo/ Yami Gautam/Twitter) It seems like the Wonder Woman fever is here to say. (Source: File Photo/ Yami Gautam/Twitter)

Wonder Woman released on June 2 in India and took the nation by storm. People unanimously applauded and celebrated this new superhero(ine) and her refusal to be the damsel in distress. Women all over the world are showering love and praises on Gal Gadot, and the frenzy is such that women are also trying to emulate the iconic sword-in-dress scene from the film. However, it looks it like it is not only the general public who is besotted with Wonder Woman, but even the celebrities cannot seem to get enough of her. Among others it looks like Yami Gautam is leading the group.

The Kaabil actress is quite a fan of Wonder Woman and frequently takes to social media to show her love for the film. And this time she flaunted her admiration by turning up to watch the film wearing shoes with the signature Wonder Woman outfit colours.She posted the picture on her Twitter handle and wrote, “In #WonderWoman shoes going to watch her do wonders on screen with a biggg tub of popcorn in my hands!! #BigFan”

This was what she posted.

In #WonderWoman shoes going to watch her do wonders on screen with a biggg tub of popcorn in my hands!! #BigFan ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/2brkUVnga3 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 17, 2017

She is clearly too much in love with the film and flaunts it often on social media.

The actress, of late, has been making some extremely interesting fashion choices and was recently spotted rocking a monochrome look. She was wearing a plain black tee which she had styled with a pair of distressed denims and a sling bag. The oversized see-through glasses added a nice touch to the entire ensemble.

