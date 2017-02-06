Bollywood Brigade at Lakme Fashion Week

Photo by Dilip Kagda. Photo by Dilip Kagda.

ONE of this season’s most talked about showstoppers turned out to be actor Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur, who walked the ramp for clothing brand Splash in a sequinned short number. With Khan being the brand ambassador of the said brand, mediapersons hoped that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star would make an appearance to cheer on his Romanian girlfriend, but were left disappointed.

Elsewhere, Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu closed the show for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. And Nimrat Kaur did the honours for designers Sonam & Paras Modi’s label, SVA. But the one showstopper who managed to floor everyone with his impeccable suavity was Rahul Khanna, who turned showstopper for Narendra Kumar Ahmed’s Burgoyne sponsored menswear show.