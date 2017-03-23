Have you ever applied make-up with an egg? This blogger shows how to use boiled egg to apply foundation and it’s just amazing

After kitchen sponge and condoms, this egg blending method has taken social media by storm. (Source: Houseofsienna/ Instagram) After kitchen sponge and condoms, this egg blending method has taken social media by storm. (Source: Houseofsienna/ Instagram)

Beauty experts often experiment with unconventional alternatives and surprise us with amazing make-up hacks. Finding the best make-up blender is one such hot topic among make-up artists and bloggers. Be it for its whopping price or for the fact that it absorbs too much of the beauty product, experts have been trying out various sponges but sometimes it gets quite awkward.

From condoms to silicone bra inserts and of course, the dishwasher sponge — these alternatives have often blown our minds. Now, adding to this list of weird alternatives, a blogger has surprised everyone by using boiled eggs to apply make-up.

Yes, London-based beauty blogger Esther Gbudje posted a video tutorial on her Instagram account houseofsienna, where she applied her make-up with a hard-boiled egg. With its smooth flow, it looks like the egg did a decent job. Not every household object could turn into a seamless blender, don’t you think so?

The mother-of-three posted a video on her Instagram account which now has almost 2 lakh views. It shows her applying liquid foundation and concealer using the innovative idea, and the results are quite flawless. Of course, it reflects the years of her experience and expertise, but it impresses us as a quick, easy and doable option.

Earlier this year, people went berserk on social media after a few bloggers suggested that condoms would be the best form of a make-up blender. Arguing that the soft latex does not hurt the skin and does not absorb any product, they went on to say that it gives a seamless finish.

Last year, the trend of bra inserts being used as a make-up blending sponge freaked out many beauty enthusiasts. Nevertheless, several of them argued that the silicone material did a great job.

Will you go for any of these options? Tell us in comments below.

