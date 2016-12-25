Blood creams to fried chicken edible nail polish: 2016’s weirdest make-up trends that made us go WTH!

Have you tried any of these this year? Have you tried any of these this year?

We’re gearing towards the end of the year, and it’s only fitting to take a fashionable back-turn to take a look at some of the highlights of the year. In terms of fashion, this year has churned out some of the most controversial stories and bizarre trends that sometimes make us wonder – will 2017 really be able to top this?

Well, we have another 12 months to go before we assess that, but in the meantime, here’s revisiting some of the craziest and weirdest make-up trends from this year – from edible KFC nailpaint to blood creams, all these have been our WHAT ON EARTH?! moments from the world of make-up, 2016!

Blood creams

If you thought using ingredients like snail slime and bird poo in beauty products were bizarre, you will be fascinated to learn about this cream. As the name suggests, this cream is infused with proteins that are acquired from one’s blood! In international circuit, it is also the current favourite for celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss. They are said to give you wrinkle-free skin, tighten the pores and is also used to treat acne.

But getting this isn’t exactly a walk to the mall. You’ll have to fly to one of the labs in Germany to give your blood, which will then be made into a personalised cream.

The dickliner

It is time to get over winged liners – because, guess what, the dickliner is here! This really strange style of liner involves drawing a penis as the wing of your standard eyeliner look. It was conceptuliased by 19-year-old Asia Brautigam, from California, who wanted to joke about the ‘artistic and creative eyeshadow looks’ she saw everywhere. After the look went viral, many young girls and women did not shy away from trying on this new style of applying eyeliner. More so, if you want to make more heads turn, add some balls in the inner corner of your eye!

Phoenix hair

The latest technicolour trend that has Instagram double tapping is Phoenix Hair. Inspired by the feathers of the mythical bird, the style is all about colouring your locks in layers of orange, red, and purple neon pigment. The glow-in-the-dark hair is no ordinary burst of vibrant shades, trust us!

Hologram lips

We’ve seen geode lips, sprinkle-covered lips and lip art before, but this year it was the hologram lip trend that took Instagram by storm. The force behind this crazy creation is the beauty brand Sigma Beauty. You can try the trend using pigments, flecks of glitter, liquid lipstick and cut-up sequins. Believe us, it surely looks trippy as hell!

Bubble mask

While foaming face masks aren’t exactly new, clicking selfies while wearing the tingle-inducing bubbles face mask does bring back those childhood memories. This newest (also Korean) trend of oxygen or bubble masks has become an Insta-hit. The face mask releases actual oxygen bubbles which then infuse into the skin, thus allowing the ingredients to penetrate the dermis better.

Jamsu

The usual ‘cleansing, toning and moisturising’ (CTM) routine is so passé. This year witnessed this regime being turned on its head thanks to the Koreans again, and it has left us completely amazed. The technique known as Jamsu works just like baking, but involves a mind-boggling process of dunking your face in water. It roughly translates to ‘submerging’. This is the process: After applying primer, concealer and foundation to clean and dry your skin, you are meant to shake loose powder into your hands, pat it on the face to acquire a geisha-like look. Afterwards, submerge your face completely in an oversised bowl filled with water for approximately 30 seconds. Once you pat your face, your complexion will appear flawless. Additionally, this technique also makes it easier to use other makeup products on top.

100 layers everything

If you thought less is more, then think again – because 2016 brought with it the 100 layer challenge. It started with the 100 layers of nail polish challenge, but soon everyone started interpreting it various other make-up products – from foundations to lipstick to even bindis. Youtuber Jenna Marbles broke the Internet by taking this trend several notches ahead with 100 layers of everything! That’s 100 layers each of liquid lipstick, foundation, glitter nail polish (on three fingers), Tanner (on the same arm), hair spray and fake eyelashes. Phew!

KFC’s fried-chicken edible nail polish

The guys over at Kentucky Fried Chicken took their motto Finger-lickin’ Good quite literally when they came out with a set of edible nail polish that tastes like – no guesses here – fried chicken! Carrying its two signature flavours as shades – Hot and Spicy and Original recipe – the product was made of spice blends suspended in starch, with vegetable gum added so they stick to your finger nails for a day or so, according to BBC report that quotes a spokeswoman at Ogilvy and Mather Hong Kong.

