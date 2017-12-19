Bipasha Basu’s winter fashion has a quirky touch to it; see pics

Bipasha Basu channelises quirky fashion in an olive green jacket by Purple Paisley. (Source: Instagram/bipashabasu) Bipasha Basu channelises quirky fashion in an olive green jacket by Purple Paisley. (Source: Instagram/bipashabasu)

When it comes to fashion, Bipasha Basu is one actor who has never shied away from experimenting. From slaying it in saris to sporting the latest style trends, this Bengali beauty is a true fashionista in her own right. The Alone actor was recently at an event in Dubai channelising quirky dressing in an olive green jacket from the house of Purple Paisley.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, she teamed the longline jacket with a pair of blue denims from Zara. Even though it looked pretty ordinary at first glance, with the metallic studs in place, the quirky print added another dimension to it. We think her outfit is trendy and comfortable at the same time.

Basu accessorised it with metallic floral embroidered sneakers from Alberto Torresi and black shades and rounded off her look with a wavy hairdo, neutral make-up, thickly lined eyes and bright pink lips.

Here’s a glimpse of her outfit:

Would you like to try out her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd