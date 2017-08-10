Bipasha Basu’s Sabyasachi sari is incredibly gorgeous but the velvet blouse is a dampener

Bipasha Basu in a beautiful Sabyasachi creation. (Source: Instagram/bipashabasu) Bipasha Basu in a beautiful Sabyasachi creation. (Source: Instagram/bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu is a fashion chameleon, sometimes taking things just a tad bit too far, but the one thing that this Bengali beauty does well is dress up in Indian wear. There has been numerous occasions in the past when she has made jaws drop while channelising major Indian vibes in the six-yards-wonder. Take the example of the one where she was seen earlier in May, in a beautiful floral creation from Sabyasachi from his Udaipur collection. Equally enticing was her make-up and hair.

But nothing is permanent and looks like her good spell with saris is over with her appearance at the launch of the The Great Indian Wedding Book in Mumbai. The onion-pink Sabyasachi sheer sari with heavy embroidery all over it is indeed beautiful but her choice of blouse is a complete let down.

We think it would have looked best with a sleek strap blouse in dull shimmer or even a lace blouse for that matter, but definitely not the one she is wearing! The velvet blouse does nothing to enhance the look. We believe celebrity stylist Shyamli Arora could have done better.

As far as her make-up and hair is concerned, we would say it is beautifully done with well-defined eyes and a red pout. In all fairness, it is almost perfect but it’s not something we would have gone for given the onion-pink colour of the sari. The bright lip shade is a complete mismatch and it’s kind of sad that Basu ruined a beautiful design with her poor choice of styling. After this, all we can do is hope that the next time would be better.

What do you think about her style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd