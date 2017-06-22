Bipasha Basu’s retro look in this floral dress is perfect for monsoon

Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu is someone who constantly experiments with her style. The last time we saw her in floral was when she donned a sari by Sabyasachi and looked splendid while doing it. The model-turned-actress picked up one in shades of white and red from the designer’s Udaipur collection, which she paired with a sleeveless gold embellished blouse. We think her styling was near perfection and the simple crepe sari is something worth having in your summer wardrobe.

This time too, the actress gave us fashion goals in floral when for a dinner date with husband Karan Singh Grover, she stepped out in a fetching white dress with colourful prints. The summery outfit with the plunging neckline fitted her like a glove.

We love the touch of oversized glasses to the look as it gave out serious retro vibes. Also, she styled it well with a long layered statement necklace, a sling bag and bright yellow platform heels. The pop of colour was unexpected but totally welcomed here.

As far as her beauty look is concerned, she went for a thick winged eyeliner and a bright lip shade in pink, which she usually loves. Her hair was styled poker straight and even though it looked good, we wish she would have experimented a little, especially with the rest of her styling having been so perfect one can’t find fault. We think a softly, tousled loose braid would have added a nice touch.

