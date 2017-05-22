Bipasha Basu looks summer ready in this floral Sabyasachi sari

With aqua nails and hair tied in a sleek bun, her look will give you summer goals. (Source: bipashabasu/ Instagram) With aqua nails and hair tied in a sleek bun, her look will give you summer goals. (Source: bipashabasu/ Instagram)

Bipasha Basu knows how to master any look — from flaunting her svelte figure in a sexy bikini to donning an elegant sari, she is a true fashionista in every sense. Recently the Bollywood beauty attended an event in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE wearing a Sabyasachi sari and we must say that it looked splendid on her.

The 38-year-old actress picked this floral print sari in shades of white and red from the designer’s Udaipur collection which she paired with a sleeveless gold embellished blouse. With a thick dull-gold sequin border and tassels on the end of the pallu, we think the simple crepe sari is something worth having in your wardrobe.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, the sultry beauty chose only chunky studs from Minerali Store’s collection. However, the highlight was her aqua-coloured nails, giving us a much needed refreshing vibe this summer.

Styled by Shyamli Arora, the Raaz actor neatly tied up her tresses in a tight bun and opted for a gold-bronze smokey eye look. Finishing her look with a quintessential bindi and a dark red lipstick, the diva looked sophisticated and classy.

Dotted with hand-printed red hibiscus flower – the sari is fantastic, if not a quirky twist to the stereotyped red-and-white saris Bengali women are usually associated with. Who could have thought, the oriental flower that is usually associated with Goddess Kali would look so captivating and trendy on a sari.

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

