Bipasha Basu in this white jumpsuit is giving out perfect summer vibes

Bipasha Basu is a vision in white! (Source: Bipasha Basu/Facebook) Bipasha Basu is a vision in white! (Source: Bipasha Basu/Facebook)

Earlier this month, rumours of Bipasha Basu not turning up for a fashion show was making the rounds. In a post on Facebook, a woman slammed her with charges of being “unprofessional”. The organisers of India Pakistan London Fashion Show said she ditched the event despite taking an advance and flying at their expense to UK.

ALSO READ | This is probably Pooja Hegde’s hottest fashion photoshoot ever

However, her latest look will wash away the memories of that unfortunate incident. Looking sultry and stylish, the actress stunned onlookers in white. She opted for a white House of Milk jumpsuit for the day and gave us just the right summer vibes in her outfit.

ALSO READ | From disco to desi and casual to chic, Anushka Sharma turns heads in diverse outfits ahead of Phillauri release

The 38-year-old donned a jumpsuit layered with a mesh floral appliqué shrug. Shyamli Arora styled her in sparklers from Aurelle by Leshna Shah and a netted white jacket. Check out her look here.

Her hair was styled in a soft updo with a few wavy tresses accentuating her face. Her make-up was done by Out Of The Box By Billy Manik and we are glad to say that heavily kohled eyes and glossy pink lips suited the simplistic look for the day.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd