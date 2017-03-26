Bipasha Basu or Esha Gupta – who looked hotter in the risqué black thigh-high slit dress?

The two divas raised the temperature in hot black dresses, but who do you think looked better? The two divas raised the temperature in hot black dresses, but who do you think looked better?

Monochrome dresses and thigh-high slit dresses have been dominating global fashion trends for quite some time now. Not just in Hollywood, our Bollywood divas too have been spotted embracing the trend. It’s no secret that this style is a little tricky to carry off owing to its risqué factor but a few B-Town celebs have managed to hit the bull’s eye in the past. Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Khan and Shilpa Shetty are fine examples and the latest ones to join the list are Bipasha Basu and Esha Gupta.

Both the beauties raised the heat when they stepped out flaunting their toned legs in sexy black numbers. Bollywood fitness queen Bipasha Basu wore a bodycon, thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline by Lulu and Sky which she accessorised with a diamond ring by Minerali Store. With hair in soft curls and minimum make-up the actress nailed the trend and the best part is that everything about it looked fuss-free. We think she looked lovely.

However, at an award ceremony, Esha Gupta sent the paparazzi into a flurry when she stepped out in a Nikhil Thampi outfit. The risque dress with the exposed bra with lace details and a sky-high slit, made heads turn. The sans-earring look with sleek hair and dark kohl eyes, was the perfect choice.

The part bustier, part full sleeve gown accentuated her curves really well.

While Basu looked good, we think Gupta took the cake this time. She looked absolutely gorgeous. Don’t you think?

What’s your take? Let us know in the comments below.

