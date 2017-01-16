Have you checked out Bipasha Basu’s new short hairstyle?

She looks gorgeous! (Representational Image: File Photo) She looks gorgeous! (Representational Image: File Photo)

Have you always been praised endlessly for your long, luscious locks? Do women obsess over your tresses saying how they wish they too had such beautiful, long hair? So much so, you have become hesitant to experiment with your hair at all. Then inspiration has come looking for you as Bipasha Basu! The sultry actress cut her beautiful hair short and looks no less the diva she used to.

So keep aside your doubts, and go for that experimental hairstyle you’ve wanted all this while.

Basu, who married Karan Singh Grover in April 2016, is known to flaunt her glamorous self with absolute confidence and ease. Which is why, her new hairstyle, seems to have grown on her already. In an Instagram video that she had uploaded recently, she is seen flaunting her shorter, but no less magnificent tresses, with elegance. She seems to have gone for a shoulder length cut with forehead bangs and has thanked her stylist Kanta Motwani in the caption on her Instagram Boomerang video. In the short clip captioned “La vie en rose, new short hair”, Basu is seen flipping her new tresses and bangs.

Watch the actress flaunt her new hairstyle here.

Did you like her hairstyle? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

