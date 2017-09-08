Bipasha Basu becomes face of Rocky Star autumn/winter season

(Source: bipashabasu/Instagram) (Source: bipashabasu/Instagram)

Actress Bipasha Basu has been announced as the face of the Rocky Star autumn/winter season and the designer says that the “Raaz” star resonates with the brand’s philosophy of being “strong, independent, feminine and gorgeous”.

“The Rocky Star woman is strong, independent, feminine and gorgeous; not only is Bipasha Basu synonymous with these adjectives, but her personal style also resonates with the aesthetics of Rocky Star making her the ideal face of the brand,” the designer said in a statement.

“Working with Bipasha is always so much fun. She has such a vibrant personality and contagious energy, it is always a pleasure to work with her,” he added.

For the autumn/winter season, the brand takes a trip down memory lane and brings back some classic pieces spun with modernity and flamboyance.

“Blending old world charm with contemporary fashion is something that Rocky Star is known for. This collection has traces of the Baroque and gothic time periods, the opulence of which is captured in the decorative, signature prints and embroideries,” said the designer.

The Baroque-inspired embroidery, jewelled handwork and embellishments elevate the entire collection. There are long shirt-dresses, the classic peplum along with tastefully embroidered gowns and saris.

