Bipasha Basu adds some desi glam to her black dress with this floral cape

While a black risque gown was the choice of attire for most Bollywood celebs during New Year celebrations, Bipasha Basu, who also stuck to the colour palette, chose to add some traditional twist to her party outfit.

Welcoming the New Year with her husband Karan Singh Grover, the actor dressed up in a simple black dress with a plunging neckline and layered it with an edgy floral printed cape from Saaksha and Kinni. We, especially like the embellished patterns on the shoulder pads that brought the glam factor to her outfit.

Bringing attention to her decolletage, the actor accessorised with a statement neckpiece. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

The actor rounded out her look with a winged eyeliner, bold red lips and middle-parted hair.

Another actor, who totally nailed the black gown look was Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor chose to wear a svelte black gown by Manish Malhotra. The sultry number had a velvet skirt, whose richness complemented the semi-sheer bodice embellished with sequins and the thigh-high slit gave it a risqué element.

