Bhumi Pednekar is the queen of nude-makeup; here’s proof

While nude make-up remains one of the hottest beauty trends in the industry, wearing it right stays equally challenging. However, Bhumi Pednekar has aced the art of nude make-up. Be it while wearing an ethnic ensemble or channelling some sultry vibes, nude tones stays a favourite with the actor. And why not? She manages to wear them so flawlessly!

Recently, Pednekar featured on the cover of a leading fashion magazine, which talks about her unique legacy in Bollywood and the determination to chase her dreams. For the photo shoot, the actor went with disco stripes and retro glitter, which featured on her black high-neck top. Stylist Divyak D’Souza teamed this retro-styled top with funky green pants that were reminiscent of the 90s.

Though the actor’s outfit was a riot of odd colour combinations, we absolutely love the flawless make-up artist Elton J Fernandez gave her. Choosing a nude palette, Fernandez focused more on the highlighted eyebrows and topped off the look with a nude lip. Check out the pics here.

For the accessories, D’Souza went with a quirky striped yellow ring and chain drop earrings. Although the ring matched the tone of the actor’s attire, we think the earrings were out of sync.

Here are a few other times the actor nailed her make-up.

What do you think of her style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

