Bhumi Pednekar sets temperature soaring with her sultry outfits; see pics

After establishing herself as a master of ethnic wears, it seems Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll to ace contemporary wear as well. Recently, the actor went all out sultry with two of her attires and we can’t help but get hooked on to her style. The actor wore leather pants and we think her sizzling look set the temperatures soaring. Teaming it up with a navy blue sweater, the Toilet actor kept it subtle and sophisticated.

We like the side-parted hair, pink-tinted lips and minimal make-up that she rounded off her look with. Check out pics of her outfit here.

For another occasion, going with a dark and dreamy tone, Pednekar chose a black ensemble from Olbees. We like the cross-body brassiere that she teamed with a sheer and see-through top with floral motifs on it. Flared pants in black and cascading curls complemented her attire. Smokey eyes, a nude lip and dewy make-up added to her aura of sultriness.

We like Pednekar’s experimental style and we think she nailed it. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

