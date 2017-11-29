Bhumi Pednekar proves sultry is her style statement in this gorgeous gown

Bhumi Pednekar slays in a Gaurav Gupta number at the IFFI closing event in Goa. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar slays in a Gaurav Gupta number at the IFFI closing event in Goa. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll lately with back to back gorgeous looks that have left us wanting more. From slaying in fusion to rocking leather pants, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor has turned heads with her style statements. At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) closing event in Goa, the actor donned a gorgeous dove-grey gown from the house of Gaurav Gupta and we were floored by the grace with which she pulled off the structure and cuts in her outfit.

A round of applause for stylist Aastha Sharma for choosing the rather unusual colour for a day event – we think it worked very well. For the accessories, Sharma went with shoulder-grazing earrings from Ankit Khullar’s Purab Paschim line, and rings from Moha by Geetanjali added the bling to the actor’s monotone outfit.

We are impressed with Pednekar’s make-up as well and the nude palette was just right – understated yet elegant, letting the statement gown do the talking. Smokey eyes and nude lips rounded off her look. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Pednekar has proven time and again that sultry is her style statement, even when she’s working with wardrobe basics. Check out the pics of her previous looks here.

