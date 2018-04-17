Bhumi Pednekar’s colourful Gauri & Nainika dress is perfect for a summer dinner date

Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in a cobalt blue Gauri and Nainika dress. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in a cobalt blue Gauri and Nainika dress. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

When it comes to risque dressing, Bhumi Pednekar rarely drops the ball. Remember when she left onlookers gaping in her Nikhil Thampi black cut-out gown? This time too, the actor got our attention when she stepped out in a cobalt blue outfit for the Beti FLO GR8 Awards in Mumbai. The bold, off-shoulder number with a plunging neckline from Gauri and Nainika was a peppy choice by stylist Aastha Sharma and we like how the orange and black pansy applique work on the bodice broke the monotony of the eye-popping blue.

To balance out the bright colours of her outfit, the actor went with nude tones for make-up along with highlighted brows and neutral matte lips. She rounded out her look with middle-parted soft curls and a black and orange clutch.

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at the Beti FLO GR8 Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at the Beti FLO GR8 Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar wore a Gauri and Nainika outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar wore a Gauri and Nainika outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar rounded out her look with nude make-up and neutral lips. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar rounded out her look with nude make-up and neutral lips. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor complemented her look with a pair of silver Jimmy Choo pumps. Since we like the outfit, we delved deeper into the numbers and it turns out that the dress is priced at Rs 50,000, as per Carmaonlineshop.com.

What do you think of the actor’s look this time? Do you like her version of going bold in bold colours? Let us know in the comments section below.

