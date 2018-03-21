Beyonce channels a warrior princess look in her gold Falguni and Shane Peacock gown; Blue Ivy follows suit

Beyonce and Blue Ivy wow us in matching gold outfits. (Designed By Rajan Sharma) Beyonce and Blue Ivy wow us in matching gold outfits. (Designed By Rajan Sharma)

After Kim Kardashian’s stint in a sari for the photo shoot of the cover of Vogue magazine, Hollywood has chosen to add an Indian element to the high-octane fashion drama once again. This time, it was Beyonce who stepped out in a glamorous creation by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

For the Wearable Art Gala, hosted by her mother and stepdad, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, Queen Bey channelled a Nubian warrior queen look, in her see-through gold gown. We like the gold panels lining the sheer bodice and sleeves of the dress, and the massive geometric train that created a dramatic 3-D effect. Beyonce’s look was accessorised with an equally dramatic pair of gold danglers and a thin headpiece.

“The metallic cutouts are placed strategically to mimic the shape of the armour, as worn by the Nubian armies,” the designers told Women’s Wear Daily. The duo took ten days to make the outfit and worked closely with Beyoncé’s personal stylist Marni Senafonte to create the gilded outfit.

Complementing her mother in a gold outfit was Blue Ivy. The six-year-old, who already looks like a budding fashionista, was decked in a feather patterned poofy outfit from Annakiki, which was polished off with a gorgeous gold headpiece. Catch a glimpse here.

Beyonce’s stepdad, Richard Lawson, also chose to go in a cream-coloured sherwani with a rich detailing of burgundy on it. He reminded us of the Indian bridegrooms.

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson.

