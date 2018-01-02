Top News
Beyonce debuts blunt bob: Is it going to be the hottest hairstyle trend of 2018?

Remember Beyonce's thigh-length hairdo during Serena Williams' wedding? Well, Queen Bey just chopped off her long curly mane and went for a rather voluminous bob.

When not singing, Beyoncé is seen wooing the world with her sartorial fashion choices. From pulling off a latex dress during Met Gala last year to looking like a real goddess while being pregnant during her Grammys’ 2017 performance, the Lemonade singer has always been a trendsetter.

Remember her thigh-length hairdo during Serena Williams’ wedding? Well, Queen Bey just chopped off her long curly mane and went for a rather voluminous bob. The blunt, middle-parted, chin-length hairdo looked super cool and dramatic at the same time.

While her haircut was the centre of attention, her outfit too managed to grab eyeballs. Wearing a pair of yellow-shaded culottes with an oversized sweater and matching boots, she looked every bit the diva she is.

Beyonce, who was on vacation with hubby Jay Z, posted the photos of her new hairdo on her official fashion account.

Already thinking of chopping off your hair? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

