Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (May 27 – Jun 2)

From Malaika Arora to Karisma Kapoor, here’s a compilation of the airport looks of the week. (Source: ) From Malaika Arora to Karisma Kapoor, here’s a compilation of the airport looks of the week. (Source: )

With the sweltering summer heat beating down on us, cool, comfy clothes are the need of the hour, especially while traveling. So, if you are someone who is looking for style inspirations for your next airport look, who better than our Bollywood celebs to take tips from? While last week, we saw Sonam Kapoor adding an interesting twist to basics, Swara Bhaskar kept it stylish in matching separates.

Fast forwarding to the present, this week saw actors like Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora taking their fashion game up a notch. Here is a roundup of some of the interesting airport looks that caught our attention.

Diana Penty

The Cocktail star was seen donning a pair of black trousers featuring tie-detail on the waist teamed with a matching camisole. She cleverly added a pop of colour to her dark-hued ensemble by styling it with an olive jacket, which gave her a sharp look. A tote bag and dark sunnies were accessorised with her outfit.

Diana Penty at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor

Kapoor gave us lessons in chic dressing while sashaying down the airport. She stepped out in a flowy midi dress from Sahil Kochhar. Layering the printed number with a funky denim jacket, the actor kept her style quotient playful. Not to forget the nude pumps and black sunnies that added oomph to the lazy look.

Karisma Kapoor in Sahil Kochhar. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor in Sahil Kochhar. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actor opted for a pair of flared blue jeans frayed at the hem that was teamed with a white spaghetti top. She upped the ante with a Burberry check vintage trench coat. A classy watch, gold baubles, cat-eyed shades and a beige bag rounded off the actor’s look nicely.

Malaika Arora

The Chaiyan Chaiyan girl kept her style comfortable yet classy in a white dress featuring mesh detail on the neckline from Swoon. Opting for minimal make-up, she left her beautiful mane open and swept it to the side.

Malaika Arora in Swoon. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in Swoon. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arora also gave us a lesson on how to wear checks right, in a square neck, monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. She further added an interesting detail to it by styling it with a matching belt. A statement bag from Balenciaga and white sneakers with refreshing make-up and red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate the next time you travel? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd