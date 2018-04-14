Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 8- Apr 14)

Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

They may be jet-setting across the world, but our Bollywood celebrities rarely drop the ball when it comes to travel style. Last week, while Ranveer Singh added his touch of quirkiness to his casual airport style by opting for floral-printed Shivan and Narresh ensemble, both Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora showed how to keep airport casuals smart and stylish in longline jackets and tailored suits. This week too, celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and many more show us different ways to keep it comfy and chic while sashaying down the airport. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.

Kangana Ranaut

Time and again, we have spotted the Queen actor donning a sari at the airport. This time, she kept it simple and summer-friendly with a white semi-sheer sari which she teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. We think she looked stylish and comfortable at the same time. A pair of oversized sunglasses and a tote bag rounded off her look.

Kangana Ranaut in a white printed sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in a white printed sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani gave us tutorials on how to include hot pink in our casual wear. Spotted wearing a floral printed trench dress featuring a side slit teamed with a pair of white sneakers, the actor looked lovely in the outfit. She accessorised it with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a neat updo.

Kiara Advani opted for a hot pink outfit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani opted for a hot pink outfit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Nushrat Bharucha

The Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety actor looked cute in a ripped denim mini skirt teamed with a tucked in, quirky-printed top and a pair of black peep toe boots. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of dark sunnies and a handbag.

Nushrat Bharucha looked cute in a mini skirt and white top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Nushrat Bharucha looked cute in a mini skirt and white top. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma

The Pari actor was snapped at the airport, where she was seen sporting a simple and sophisticated white and red suit set, accentuated by a black fringe and sequin border, from Sabyasachi. While the outfit looks like something we can beat the heat in, the understated style quotient isn’t lost on us either. With a pair of black sandals and sunnies, Sharma’s airport look is ideal for travelling in warm weather.

Anushka Sharma opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif

The actor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport keeping it comfortable in a MadeWorn white tee with ‘Rolling Stones’ and a flirtatious red tongue emblazoned across the front. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor paired her tee with a pair of distressed blue jeans and black ankle-high boots. With minimal make-up and soft curls, the actor rounded out her look well.

Katrina Kaif in a tee and ripped jeans. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor

Kapoor, who is known for her strong sartorial statements kept it easy in a Coach sweatshirt, paired with a pair of black skinny jeans. Though her outfit is nothing spectacular, the floral patterned white heels she wore definitely caught our eye. The actor complemented her look with a dash of neon pink on the lips, a shell pink Coach bag, and sunnies.

Karisma Kapoor in a Coach sweatshirt. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor in a Coach sweatshirt. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar

Pulling off another interesting look in a red and blue Gucci blazer, Karan Johar caught our attention. The director-producer paired it with a black tee and a pair of blue denim jeans. Even though we think his outfit is sharp, it was his pair of shiny, square-shaped reflectors that had us hooked. He rounded off his look with a red Louis Vuitton duffel bag.

Karan Johar in a Gucci blazer. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar in a Gucci blazer. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta

Need a cool summer dress inspiration this season? Well, Esha Gupta has some style lessons up her sleeve. Recently, the actor was dressed in an orange and white outfit featuring ruffle detail. The sleeveless midi dress was paired with a pair of brown sandals and green shades. We love the look, do you?

Esha Gupta in a printed dress. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta in a printed dress. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

