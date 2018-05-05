Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 29- May 5)

When it comes to fashionable yet comfortable travel outfits, trust Bollywood celebrities to inspire style connoiseurs with their ultra-chic outfits. Last week, while Sonam Kapoor aced an all-orange ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us two different ways to sport ethnic wear while sashaying down the airport.
This week, we saw Janhvi Kapoor nailing an all-white look that you could totally recreate if you’re looking for a comfy ensemble. While Pooja Hegde, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor showed different ways to nail denim jackets this summer, Ranveer Singh kept his travel style colourful and quirky.
Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.
Ranveer Singh
Singh was photographed at the airport in a blue-and-red block sweatshirt from Gucci with the logo printed on it. He teamed it with a pair of blue and yellow track pants and a pair of white Adidas shoes. Furthermore, he quirked up his look with white sunnies and a matching cap.
Pooja Hegde
The Mohenjo Daro actor nailed the denim-on-denim trend in a pair of flared jeans teamed with a crop pastel-shaded top. She further combined it with a two-toned denim jacket, casually worn over the shoulders. A pair of statement sunglasses and glossy lips gave the finishing touch to her look.
Ayushmann Khurrana
The Vicky Donor actor looked dapper as he was clicked at the Mumbai airport in a pair of jeans and an asymmetric kurta. Unlike Singh’s outfit, which could be a bit tricky to pull off, Khurrana’s ensemble seems to be quite comfortable and has a classy touch to it. A pair of black shades completed his look.
Janhvi Kapoor
The Dhadak girl was spotted at the Delhi airport braving the summers in an all-white outfit. In a soft white shirt paired with comfy pants, the actor kept her look easy and added a pop of colour to it with a denim bag in blue. With lavender sandals, minimal make-up and soft curls parted in the middle, Kapoor gave us some goals in casual yet elegant dressing.
Kangana Ranaut
The Queen actor looked cute in a pair of distressed denim shorts teamed with a gray, tucked-in tee from Guess and casually carried a quirky, printed denim jacket on one shoulder. She accessorised her outfit with black sneakers and a backpack from Louis Vuitton. Minimal make-up with glossy lips and her signature curls rounded off her look.
Anushka Sharma
Sharma, who was spotted in Mumbai airport, while returning from Bengaluru, looked ultra-chic in a pair of high-waist, black trousers. She styled it with a sleeveless, mustard coloured tank top, tucked in. Her look, put together, seems like a beautiful fusion of formal and casual style. Keeping her accessories minimal, she teamed her outfit with black strappy flats, dark sunnies, a statement watch and a black handbag. Nude lips and neatly pulled back hair gave the right finishing touch.
Sonam Kapoor
The Veere Di Wedding actor kept it easy-breezy in a flowy dress from her fiance Anand Ahuja’s brand Bhane. The black and gray outfit featured a shirt-styled bodice with a pinstripe skirt. She further styled it with a distressed denim jacket with rolled over sleeves. A tan handbag with square-shaped sunnies, a statement watch and black loafers accented her look.
Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments below.
