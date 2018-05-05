Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 29- May 5)

Here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to fashionable yet comfortable travel outfits, trust Bollywood celebrities to inspire style connoiseurs with their ultra-chic outfits. Last week, while Sonam Kapoor aced an all-orange ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us two different ways to sport ethnic wear while sashaying down the airport.

This week, we saw Janhvi Kapoor nailing an all-white look that you could totally recreate if you’re looking for a comfy ensemble. While Pooja Hegde, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor showed different ways to nail denim jackets this summer, Ranveer Singh kept his travel style colourful and quirky.

Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.

Ranveer Singh

Singh was photographed at the airport in a blue-and-red block sweatshirt from Gucci with the logo printed on it. He teamed it with a pair of blue and yellow track pants and a pair of white Adidas shoes. Furthermore, he quirked up his look with white sunnies and a matching cap.

Ranveer Singh in a Gucci ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh in a Gucci ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde

The Mohenjo Daro actor nailed the denim-on-denim trend in a pair of flared jeans teamed with a crop pastel-shaded top. She further combined it with a two-toned denim jacket, casually worn over the shoulders. A pair of statement sunglasses and glossy lips gave the finishing touch to her look.

Pooja Hegde nails the denim-on-denim trend. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde nails the denim-on-denim trend. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Vicky Donor actor looked dapper as he was clicked at the Mumbai airport in a pair of jeans and an asymmetric kurta. Unlike Singh’s outfit, which could be a bit tricky to pull off, Khurrana’s ensemble seems to be quite comfortable and has a classy touch to it. A pair of black shades completed his look.

Ayushmann Khurrana in a black and blue combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana in a black and blue combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak girl was spotted at the Delhi airport braving the summers in an all-white outfit. In a soft white shirt paired with comfy pants, the actor kept her look easy and added a pop of colour to it with a denim bag in blue. With lavender sandals, minimal make-up and soft curls parted in the middle, Kapoor gave us some goals in casual yet elegant dressing.

Janhvi Kapoor in an all-white ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor in an all-white ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actor looked cute in a pair of distressed denim shorts teamed with a gray, tucked-in tee from Guess and casually carried a quirky, printed denim jacket on one shoulder. She accessorised her outfit with black sneakers and a backpack from Louis Vuitton. Minimal make-up with glossy lips and her signature curls rounded off her look.

Kangana Ranaut in shorts and a tee. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in shorts and a tee. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma

Sharma, who was spotted in Mumbai airport, while returning from Bengaluru, looked ultra-chic in a pair of high-waist, black trousers. She styled it with a sleeveless, mustard coloured tank top, tucked in. Her look, put together, seems like a beautiful fusion of formal and casual style. Keeping her accessories minimal, she teamed her outfit with black strappy flats, dark sunnies, a statement watch and a black handbag. Nude lips and neatly pulled back hair gave the right finishing touch.

Anushka Sharma in semi-formals. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in semi-formals. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor

The Veere Di Wedding actor kept it easy-breezy in a flowy dress from her fiance Anand Ahuja’s brand Bhane. The black and gray outfit featured a shirt-styled bodice with a pinstripe skirt. She further styled it with a distressed denim jacket with rolled over sleeves. A tan handbag with square-shaped sunnies, a statement watch and black loafers accented her look.

Sonam Kapoor in a Bhane dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in a Bhane dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd