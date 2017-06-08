Believe it or not, halal-certified nail polishes are a thing now

The line is an answer to a beauty practice that Muslim women have otherwise found to be difficult coupled with their religious practice. (Source: Instagram/boshemian_girl) The line is an answer to a beauty practice that Muslim women have otherwise found to be difficult coupled with their religious practice. (Source: Instagram/boshemian_girl)

This might sound really confusing, but halal-certified nail polishes are a thing now. Los Angeles-based brand Orly’s new collaboration with MuslimGirl.com is a fashionable way to reach out to Muslim women and provide beauty products made specifically for them. How is this important? When Muslim women take part in wudu, an Islamic ritual before the prayers, they are required to wash their hands, face, mouth, nostrils, arms, head, and feet. The coats of nail polish are believed to create a barrier, which in turn prevents the water from touching every part of the body during ablutions.

The new line #HalalPaint features sassy halal-certified polishes that allow oxygen and moisture to pass through the coats and is available in six colours.

They even have wacky names such as Haram-Bae, The Perfect Amani-Cure, What the Fatima? and Ig-Noor the Haters.

According to a press statement, Azmia Magane, Muslim Girl chief of staff says, “This line is important because there are so many girls and young women who aren’t represented in mainstream beauty. They either don’t fit that definition or see things about them that are designed without them, instead of for them and by them. This is our way of bridging the gap.”

Founder Amani Al-Khatahtbeh adds, “Many of us are the girls who could never find our names on a keychain, so we wanted to make sure we provided that experience through the collection. It is an answer to a beauty practice that some Muslims have otherwise found to be difficult coupled with their religious practice.”

It is available for preorder on halalpaint.com for $49 and will ship on July 1.

