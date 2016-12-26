Being Human fashion jewellery to be launched on Salman Khan’s birthday

The design philosophy of the brand embodies a perfect balance of Salman’s unique style and international fashion trends. The design philosophy of the brand embodies a perfect balance of Salman’s unique style and international fashion trends.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s “Being Human” brand is expanding with a line of jewellery that will be launched on the superstar’s 51st birthday on Tuesday.

Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation has tied up with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd to launch a range of Being Human fashion jewellery.

“Being Human is a brand with a soul, and with this association, we are moving to the next step of expansion. People have always given me and Being Human tremendous love and I hope we continue to receive it in the days to come,” Salman said in a statement.

The design philosophy of the brand embodies a perfect balance of Salman’s unique style and international fashion trends. Sixty five per cent of the jewellery will cater to women with collections like Boho, Metal Faith, Tassel and Bling while 35 per cent of the men’s range will comprise of Being Human Value collection and Funk collection.

The design that comprises of rings, earrings, neck pieces and bracelets will cater to everyday wear and has been priced from Rs 150 to Rs 3,000.

The jewellery will be catering to young audiences of 15-25 years.

“We have worked very closely in the past with Salman Khan and the association has been a gratifying and joyous one. Salman Khan represents modern-day India and has a huge global and mass appeal. His presence will boost our brand equity and will assist us to move effortlessly into national and international markets,” said Prasad Kapre, the CEO and Director of Style Quotient Jewellery.