As this pregnant model at NYFW creates waves, here’s how others have celebrated motherhood on the ramp

Over time, nothing has generated a sense of a ‘perfect body image’ among women across the world than the fashion and entertainment industry. Tall, lanky women with the ‘perfect’ height and weight, with not a sliver of fat out of place, have scorched up the ramps, looking nothing less than celestial divas in rich designer wear. But recently, the photographs of an artitst-model deciding to challenge the norm at the just concluded New York Fashion Week and walking the ramp looking glorious baring her eight-month-old baby bump went viral across the Internet.

While her story continues to be read widely even now, it brings forth one point — how more and more women are forthcoming about shattering body image stereotypes and are flaunting their baby bumps, more proudly than ever, on ramps and magazine covers.

Maia Ruth Lee, who walked for designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta for their Spring 2018 show, is only the latest to join a list of celebrities and designers who have emphasised on shattering rigid moulds that define beauty. In 2015, Dolce and Gabbana’s Autumn/Winter 2015/16 was showcased at Milan Fashion Week by beautiful mothers holding their babies and expecting mothers. The collection was designed keeping in mind the bodies of mothers — with a lot of florals and lace-work. Some even had the word “Mamma” engraved onto them.

Closer home, Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her pregnancy on the ramp with elegance and pride. She turned muse for veteran designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and glowed as she walked in a resplendent and richly embroidered golden lehenga and blouse at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2016.

Before that, dusky beauty Carol Gracias got onto the ramp with a fuller belly making the point that models do not necessarily need to be stick-thin figures to do their jobs. She looked beautiful as she flaunted her baby bump in an embroidered green and pink sari walking for designer Gaurang Shah on the second day of summer-resort edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2016.

She later flaunted her baby bump with TV actor Shveta Salve and walked the ramp with her on Mother’s Day for a skincare oil brand.

In what is nothing short of inspiring, more and more women have taken to the ramp and setting it straight that all shapes and sizes are beautiful nevertheless. Serena Williams, Lisa Haydon, Demi Moore, Miranda Kerr are some of the celebrities who too have broken conventional fashion standards by gracing magazine covers basking in the glory of their pregnancies.

