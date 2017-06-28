As Serena Williams’ magnificent naked pregnant mag cover creates waves; here are 5 other celebs whose photo shoots inspire us to love our bodies

From Demi Moore to Mariah Carey, here are five other celebrities who struck a pose with their baby bumps in the nude. (Source: Cover Junkie, Serena Williams/Instagram) From Demi Moore to Mariah Carey, here are five other celebrities who struck a pose with their baby bumps in the nude. (Source: Cover Junkie, Serena Williams/Instagram)

Serena Williams, after an accidental announcement of her pregnancy on Snapchat, is now making headlines for posing nude and flaunting her baby bump on Vanity Fair’s latest cover. Looking her stunning best, Williams glowed as she struck a power pose sideways. Media and fashion hawkers are often known to criticise celebrities for gaining weight post-pregnancy, as a result affecting the positive body image of women everywhere and leading them to shaming their own bodies and others. And when personalities like Williams pose with their growing belly, it becomes a blend of glamour and an important social statement.

From Demi Moore to Mariah Carey, here are five other celebrities who struck a pose with their baby bumps in the nude, encouraging us to love our bodies in all their varying shapes and sizes. Annie Leibovitz, who clicked the iconic Moore photograph, is also the photographer behind the Williams’ cover shoot now making headlines.

Demi Moore

(Source: Cover Junkie) (Source: Cover Junkie)

Demi Moore was seven months pregnant with her daughter Scott in the year 1991, when she became the first celebrity to pose naked and show off her pregnancy beautifully, with just her hand covering her breasts.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears flaunted her pregnancy elegantly on Harper’s Bazaar’s August 2006 cover. With her beautiful mane left open, adorning a massive bejewelled necklace and her legs crossed, Spears poses royally as she sits on a chair.

Miranda Kerr

A beautiful pregnant Miranda Kerr in December’s W magazine. http://t.co/EdA1eRwZNp pic.twitter.com/8CxlkGIm93 — AlexanderChow (@AlexanderChow) November 7, 2013

In 2010, Miranda Kerr flaunted her pregnancy on W Magazine’s December issue. She posed for photographer Patrick Demarchelier as she bared her breasts and her bulge in the magazine’s family issue.

Mariah Carey

(Source: MD Journal/YouTube) (Source: MD Journal/YouTube)

In Life & Style’s 2011 issue, a pregnant (with twins) Mariah Carey posed in the nude. Although she seemed slightly hesitant as she strategically cover her breasts with her hair, she looked graceful as ever.

Jessica Simpson

(Source: Cover Junkie) (Source: Cover Junkie)

Jessica Simpson, in Elle’s April 2012 issue looked ravishing as she posed in the nude and flaunted her beautiful belly bulge.

