Beauty tips for Lohri

(Thinkstock photo) (Thinkstock photo)

Use natural ingredients to bring out your inner glow on the festival of Lohri, which falls on Friday. Ensure that you have a proper sleep and rest before the celebrations, says an expert. Naresh Arora, Founder of Chase Aromatherapy Cosmetics and aromatherapist and cosmetologist, lists some tips:

Watch What Else Is Making News?

* During winter, the skin becomes extremely dry and if make-up is not applied properly, it may appear flaky. You need to choose the right kind of lotion which should be applied before doing your make-up. A lip balm should be used before applying lipstick, so that the lips do not appear cracky.

* Your hair needs to look flawless and shiny. For the same, give your hair a massage with jojoba or lavender oil a night before Lohri and wrap it in a hot towel. Let the hair be in the steam for around 15-20 minutes. Wash your hair the next day.

* Make sure you use a rinse off conditioner after washing your hair with lukewarm water. This will give your hair lustre.

* Take steam of neroli or geranium oil in the morning. This will rejuvenate your skin and make it glow naturally for you to look the best.

* You need to be careful while choosing make-up for the night as you will be around the fire. Try and go for minimalistic make-up. You can use smart tricks to complete your look. Like highlight the desired areas instead of covering the whole face with foundation as that can make your skin look like plastic in front of the fire.