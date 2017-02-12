Five acne-causing habits you should stop

It is important to use good medicated cleansers. (Source: Thinkstock Photos) It is important to use good medicated cleansers. (Source: Thinkstock Photos)

Not washing your face with proper cleansers or consuming too much of dairy products? Quit these and more to fight acne, says an expert.

Abhishek Pilani, Cosmetologist, Trichologist from Assure Clinic, lists down a few acne-causing habits:

* Acne is caused if you don’t wash your face properly: It is important to use good medicated cleansers twice a day, but hard cleansers and washing too frequently can make the acne worse and face drier.

* Using dairy products on a daily basis: Dairy products have abundance of hormone IGF 1 (Insulin-like growth factor 1) which is specially found in milk. It can cause inflammation in humans. Milk causes insulin spike in humans that makes the liver produce IGF 1. This can cause excess sebum production causing more clogged pores and thus, the acne. Try to reduce dairy product consumption.

* Using smartphones too much: Smartphones are one of the common causes of breakouts. This is because when your phone is placed on skin while talking to someone, you press bacteria into your pores and ultimately, get pimples. So, use ear phones to keep a check on breakouts.

* Applying body cream on face: Many body care products can give you acne on your face. Some people apply body products on their face to get some more beauty benefits. But it is better not to use body products on face. Feel free to use face cream on dry patch of body, but using a body lotion on your face could cause acne.

This could specifically be the case if your skin is sensitive and the facial lotion you generally use is oil and fragrance-free, and then you reach for a scented and thicker body lotion in the hope to achieve the same hydrating results.

* Diet issue: Sweet food items may not always be good for skin. Diet rich in sugar or food with high glycemic index can be a cause for acne. Avoid sugar, carbohydrate-rich food and starch for acne-free skin. Eat small meals with diet rich in fruits and vegetables.