How to keep your skin glowing? TV celebs share their summer secrets

Summers are here. While you can dig into a cup of ice cream, and go for long swims to beat the heat, the season definitely calls for a little trouble for your skin. The scorching heat and perpetual sweat makes it immensely difficult to stay fresh and glowing all throughout the day. Sweat mixes with the bacteria on our skin and clogs our pores, making it difficult for the skin to breath.

Even when we’re out in the sun, most of us wish we could look flawless. However, the skin starts to feel dry, irritated or humid. But, you’re not the only one facing these problems. Celebrities have the same set of worries. We bring you make-up and skin care tips from a few popular small screen stars.

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Yuvika Chowdharry, take inspiration from these TV celebs’ summer secrets.

GIA MANEK

“During summers, I love to flaunt the no make-up look, but I use waterproof make-up products to nail it — be it mascara or a cream blush. For other days, I use my sunblock, wet tissues (with cucumber or aloe vera extracts) and a hydrating face mist!”

TANYA SHARMA

“On sunny days, I don’t really wear heavy make-up and mostly, just carry a natural look in the day which includes sunblock peachy blush, a dash of mascara and lip balm.”

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE

“I prefer using sunscreens. Being an actress, having make-up on is essential and changes according to what the character demands. However, when I’m not on shoot, I prefer to flaunt natural colours and mascara. Whenever I get time, I apply home-made face packs with chandan or fruits or multani mitti and serum. That keeps my skin healthy and glowing.”

NITI TAYLOR

“During summer, I prefer to use a lip balm, sunscreen and blush on with waterproof mascara. That gives me a perfect summer look. I never forget to carry my sunglasses during the day.”

MAHIKA SHARMA

“During summers, I just apply sunblock on my face. I love wearing water proof eye-liner and lip balm. Make-up makes you look weird and uncomfortable, especially in summers. So, in case if I have to step out or go for shooting, I prefer waterproof light make-up. I feel, one should smell fresh and be well-perfumed.”

YUVIKA CHOWDHARRY

“I feel one should be more careful about their skin during summers, especially if you live in Mumbai. During the day, use sunblock and keep wet napkins. Choose aloe vera, cucumber or neem as per your choice. I love staying natural with just a lip balm and water proof mascara. Also, I suggest to always keep a good perfume in your bag.”

