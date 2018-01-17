Beauty hacks to swear by

For your eye make-up, use a volumising mascara on upper and lower lash line to achieve dramatic and sparkling eye make-up. (Source: File Photo) For your eye make-up, use a volumising mascara on upper and lower lash line to achieve dramatic and sparkling eye make-up. (Source: File Photo)

Starting your day with a dose of moisturisation is the perfect way to start your day, say experts.

Sushma Khan, National Creative Director – Make-up, Lakme Salon and Lakme Skin, and beauty expert Donald Simrock decode the three most prominent looks to ensure you look tip-top at all times.

Make-up but no make-up:

* Skin: While most of us know the importance of cleansing, toning and moisturising, we often end up skipping one or the other. But glowing skin cannot be compromised. Complement this routine by giving your skin an effortless glow with the use of a cream that blends with your skin colour while evening it out and giving it a moisturised dewy finish.

* Eyes: Highlight the inner corner of the eyes and brow bone with nude cream shadow. Apply a blue eye liner in a retro-graphic technique. Dab some soft brown powder shadow on lower rim and smudge it with soft blue shadow. Use a volumising mascara on upper and lower lash line to achieve dramatic and sparkling eye make-up.

* Lips: Outline the lips with dark rose coloured pencil and fill the lips with the same shade. Apply some transparent gloss for adding some shine to your pout.

* Cheeks: Dab some rose pink blusher on the apples of your cheeks.

Give your skin a fresh start every day:

* Skin: Starting your day with a dose of moisturisation is the perfect way to kickstart your day. Use the cream with argan oil as it will nourish and revitalise your skin giving it a radiant glow. It not only works as a smooth base, but also keeps your skin oil free.

* Eyes: Smokey eyes is an all-time favourite trend. Apply a black gel line on upper lash line and smudge it towards socket line with soft blending brush. Fill the water line with the same liner and smudge it with black powder shadow towards lower rim. Apply three coats of volumising mascara. Brush and shape-up the eyebrows with a colour matching the hair.

* Lips: Choose a bright matte berry shade which compliments the eyes.

* Cheeks: Finish the look with soft plum blush.

Bedtime secrets:

* Skin: Your skin is in repair and replenish mode during the night time. It’s always important to ensure that before you let your skin rest at night, you give it a chance to breathe. Using 1-2 drops of a serum with argan oil ensures you wake up to supple, radiant skin.

* Eyes: Shape up your eyebrows. Apply some peach cream shadow all over the eye area starting from upper lash line towards brow bone. Choose a quirky coloured liner and create bold wings.

* Lips: Opt for a retro pink colour to add a pop to your pout.

* Cheeks: Contour lightly for creating a strong, structured effect.

