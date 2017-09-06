Beauty benefits of coconut oil

Mix honey and coconut oil in equal parts and apply it as a face mask. The mask will help to clear acne and keep skin soft and glowing. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Mix honey and coconut oil in equal parts and apply it as a face mask. The mask will help to clear acne and keep skin soft and glowing. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Coconut oil is most popular for its hydrating properties. It is suitable for all skin types and good for dry skin, dry patches and wounds, say experts.

Swati Kapoor, Co-Founder, SoulTree, Ragini Mehra, Founder, Beauty Source, and Aakriti Kochar, Beauty and Make-up Expert, Oriflame India, tell different ways to use coconut oil for beauty regime.

Make up removes: Coconut oil can be used as make-up remover as it is mild and gently removes all kind of make-up including waterproof make-up as well.

Body massage: It can be used on body as well for massage and relaxation. As massage oil, its most important property is hydration and glow.

Skin: Most of the moisturisers available in the market are water or petroleum based, coconut oil, on the other hand, is completely natural and a much better moisturiser for the skin. Coconut oil fights redness and irritation so it reduces acne while leaving your skin conditioned from within.

Prevent wrinkles: Using coconut oil regularly underneath and around your eye area can prevent wrinkles and reduce puffiness and under-eye circles.

Face mask: Mix honey and coconut oil in equal parts and apply it as a face mask. The mask will help to clear acne and keep skin soft and glowing.

Moisturise: You can mix coarse sugar with coconut oil and use it to exfoliate skin, the grainy sugar will slough off dead skin and the oil will leave the skin moisturised. Instead of bubble baths and bath salts, try using coconut oil. The hot water melts the oil, and you can literally soak into its moisturising benefits.

Fights bacteria: Rub coconut oil on minor cuts, scrapes, and bruises. The oil calms the area and creates a barrier against dirt and bacteria.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App